The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will organise a show in Abu Dhabi on December 7 to raise funds for the Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), an official said.

Veteran character artist and AMMA treasurer Jagdish said they are now working out other details for the show.

“It would be held in Abu Dhabi on December 7. Several of our members will take an active part in the stage show. We expect to raise Rs5 crore [Rs50 million, Dh2.4 million] after meeting all the expenses which would go to the CMDRF,” Jagdish said.

Kerala had devastating floods from May to August that claimed nearly 480 lives. The deluge forced at least 1.45 million people to take refugee in more than 3,000 relief camps across the state.

Soon after the tragedy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged all Malayalees to donate one month’s salary to the CMDRF.

The AMMA members are now getting together to raise funds through the show.

“Talks have commenced with a leading Malayalam TV channel to air the stage show and besides there will be several sponsors also for the event. It’s certainly going to be a great success,” Jagdish added.