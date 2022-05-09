The much awaited and delayed questioning of Kavya Madhavan, the actress wife of actor Dileep, began on Monday at her residence in Kerala in connection with the 2017 actress abduction case in which her husband is an accused.

Dileep was jailed for several weeks in the case and later got bail.

SP Baiju Paulose, who led the 2017 actress abduction case probe, was present to take Madhavan’s statement, while SP Mohanachandran, who was also present, is leading the second case in which Dileep stands accused of threatening to eliminate police officials who were investigating the original case.

Dileep Image Credit: IMdB

The second case was filed after Dileep’s former friend and director Balachandrakumar came out in the open against him.

Though the probe team had served a notice to Madhavan to appear before them, she contested that since she is only a witness in the 2017 case, it should take place where she wishes.

Even though she agreed to present herself before the probe team at her house, it was shot down by them last month.

But with time running out for the probe team to complete the investigation and submit its final report in the case, the team decided to reach her house to take the statement.

Image Credit: Facebook/@Dileep Kavya Madhavan

The probe team had recovered a few audio clips that allegedly contain references to Madhavan. The team was also to see if she had any previous links with Pulsar Suni, one of the prime accused in the original case.

A leading south Indian actress had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and filmed the assualt to blackmail her.

After main accused Suni was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested as well.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.

Incidentally, Madhavan is the second wife of Dileep, whom he married after divorcing his first wife — another frontline actress Manju Warrier — who has since returned to don the greasepaint after the divorce. Madhavan called time on her acting career after marrying Dileep.