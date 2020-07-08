Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda died by suicide on July 7 in his hometown of Mandya, Karnataka.
Gowda had acted in serials including ‘Anthapura’ and his sudden death has sent shock waves across the industry.
His colleagues have expressed alarm over his demise.
“I got the news from my friend. I still can’t believe that he is no more. He was such a sweet and soft-hearted person who never loses his cool. It’s been very sad to know that he has left us so early. He had the talent to achieve more in the entertainment industry,” posted actress Amita Ranganth.
Aravind Kaushik, who directed Gowda in ‘Anthpura’ said: “Sad news I heard. Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more. Rest in Peace.”
Details or a reason for his suicide have not been revealed.