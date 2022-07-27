Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa, who was scheduled to fly into Dubai today for the NFT-fuelled premiere of his fantasy adventure ‘Vikrant Rona’, has cancelled the star-studded premiere due to ‘medical reasons’.
“We regret to inform you that today’s NFT movie premiere of his film in Dubai has been postponed due to Kichcha Sudeepa’s ill health,” said his wife Priya Sudeepa in a statement. She didn’t elaborate on the details of his health condition.
‘Vikrant Rona’ will release to the general public on July 28.
This was the first time that a film was having an NFT-driven premiere. NFTs are Non-Fungible Token and are unique digital items or collectibles that can be traded on the blockchain.
Directed by Anup Bhandari, ‘Vikrant Rona’ is one of the latest pan-India releases that has whipped up a lot of interest.
The movie marks Sudeepa’s 25-year reign in the Kannada film industry and he earlier told Gulf News that he will push all limits while promoting this film.
“I am excited that even after 25 years in this industry I am able to tell stories … Everybody wants a slice of my career,” said Sudeepa, talking on his career milestone.
Both Sudeepa — who has acted in award-winning Kannada blockbusters and Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg 3’ — and director Bhandari described their upcoming action caper ‘Vikrant Rona’ as South India’s answer to the iconic Hollywood hero James Bond.
