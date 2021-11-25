Days after veteran South Indian star Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19, his daughter Shruti Haasan on Wednesday shared an update about his health.
“Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my father’s health Folded hands He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon,” Shruti tweeted.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet in Tamil, he had revealed that he returned from the US and has been down with a slight cough.
“Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital,” Kamal had written.
Meanwhile, iconic music director Ilaiyaraaja sent a ‘get well soon’ message to Kamal.
Taking to Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja, who very rarely tweets, wrote in Tamil, “Nalamaaga vara vendum Sagotharare. Kalai ulagai aha ena atchariyapada vaika vendum vaarungal seekiram [You need to come back hale and hearty, brother. You need to make the world of arts be awestruck, come soon!]”
Kamal is currently undergoing treatment at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai.
In a statement, the hospital said on Wednesday: “His investigative parameters are under control. His condition continues to be stable.”