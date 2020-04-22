Kamal Haasan Image Credit: IANS

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has penned, sung and directed ‘Avirum Anbum’ — a song on hope, positivity and love in these testing times.

Joining him in the effort is his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, composers Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Devi Sri Prasad, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Bombay Jayashree and Sid Sriram, actors Siddharth and Andrea, pianist Lydian, and singer-actor Mugen.

The song is composed by Ghibran and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, and will be released on April 23.

Commenting on the collaboration with various talents for ‘Arivum Anbum’, Kamal said: “This was truly a democratic process and each participant recorded his/her part themselves as none of us could meet. It’s a collaboration in the truest sense and since everyone shot and recorded it themselves from their homes, I don’t know whom to credit cinematography to.”

“We have entered an era of high end technology and everyone individually sent us their portions which we put together. I have written the song and Ghibran has composed it and all the participants were on board just over a call. This collaboration has made me so proud of my tribe, not just locally but internationally. Artistes are continuously trying to inject optimism in the masses since they look up to us. The song is a reminder of all that we are capable of and also the fact that tough times don’t last, only tough people do,” he added.

Composer of the song Ghibran feels that a united effort like this can help people to overcome this situation.