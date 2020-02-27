Actor Kamal Haasan Image Credit: ANI

Lyca, the production company backing Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’, have said the veteran actor was always in total control, hinting that the veteran actor should accept part of the blame for the recent accident on the set, which claimed three lives.

Last week’s accident on the set of ‘Indian 2’ that killed three crew members caused a stir in the Tamil film industry for lack of safety measures during the shoot. Soon after the incident, Haasan wrote a public statement to Lyca questioning the steps taken to ensure the safety of cast and crew members, and questioned if an insurance was taken. He also stated that the film industry, which he has been a part of for decades, is yet to take safety standards seriously.

Image Credit: GN Archive

In a response to the actor, Lyca has now stated that they did the needful and have an insurance policy in place, adding that Haasan should accept collective responsibility.

Their statement read: “As you are surely aware, incidents of this nature need to be dealt with in the spirit of collective responsibility and rectification. Given the involvement of an eminent artist and technician of your calibre and experience, and a veteran director of Mr Shankar’s stature being the captain of the ship, we were doubly confident that our own safety measures would have been amplified by your on-the-spot judgement. It hardly needs reminding that the entire shoot was also under the control and supervision of yourself and the director.”