Debutant director Teja Marni opens his career with ‘Johaar’, a political drama centred around four stories.
“‘Johaar’ was inspired from characters around,” said Marni who made short films earlier.
This story touches upon several issues — one of them being the high prevalence of kidney related diseases in the Uddanam region of Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh).
The ensemble cast includes Easwari Rao, Rohini, Esther Anil (of ‘Drishyam’ fame), Naina Ganguly and Ankith Koya in key roles.
Marni has written the story and screenplay and dialogues are by noted writer Vamsi. Priyadarshan is the music composer. Jagadeesh Cheekati is the DOP.
‘Johaar’, a home production of Marni, is scheduled to stream digitally from August 14.