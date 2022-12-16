Filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his actress wife Krishna Priya have announced on social media that they are all set to welcome their first child.
Priya and Atlee took to Instagram, where they shared a beautiful picture in which she is flaunting her baby bump.
She captioned the image: “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love... Wit love Atlee & Priya.”
Atlee took to Twitter to announce the happy news with his fans and followers.
The couple that has been married for eight years also released a statement to share this happiness with the world. The statement read, "We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well."
In 2014, Atlee married Priya and together started a production house A for Apple Production. They successfully produced two films under their banner.
Atlee broke barriers to become one of India's biggest filmmakers with 'Bigil', the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.
On the work front, Atlee is all set to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Earlier this year, the filmmaker had shared the teaser of the film.
He had then said: “Feeling emotional, excited & blessed.”