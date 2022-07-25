‘Jai Bhim’ director TJ Gnanavel has plans to bring the story of India’s Dosa King to the big screen.
Titled ‘Dosa King’, the film is an account of Jeevajothi Santhakumar’s legal battle against hotelier P Rajagopal, who was the prime accused in a murder case dating back to 2001.
The case, which grabbed headlines around the world, was one of a jealous suitor. Rajagopal, the founder of South Indian food chain Saravana Bhavan, was eager to marry Jeevajothi, the daughter of one of his employees at his restaurant.
However, as Jeevajothi was already married, Rajagopal hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate her husband, Prince Santhakumar. And in 2001, Prince was murdered and his body was found in Kodaikanal city of Karnataka.
A sessions court later convicted Rajagopal and four others to 10 years imprisonment, but later, the Madras High Court set aside the sessions court’s order and increased the jail term to life sentence.
In July 2019, Rajagopal died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Junglee Pictures has snapped up the life rights of Jeevajothi’s story in all languages, for literary and audio-video content.
Excited to helm the film, Gnanavel said: “I’ve observed the subject closely, following the case during my days as a journalist. I hope to bring out new dimensions through Jeevajothi’s legal battle on screen. Today, directing this project and working on its characters feels surreal.”
Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures added: “‘Dosa King’ is a riveting tale that will require a keen eye while detailing the characters and story. Gnanavel’s years as a journalist makes him a balanced filmmaker with an obsession for details and authenticity. We’re beyond excited to partner with him to bring this captivating, unbelievable and inspiring saga to life.”
Details related to the film’s cast have not been revealed yet.