Congratulations are in order for indian singer singer Chinmayi Sripada and her husband Rahul Ravindran who welcomed twins recently.
The celebrity couple took to their social media profiles to announce the names of their twins- a girl and a boy. "Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever centre of our Universe," Chinmayi wrote on Instagram.
She said, "And if you need to know, I actually *sang* a bhajan during the cesarean as our twins entered the world. Get a grip on that. More on this later. But, for now, this is enough."
In one of her recent posts, the singer addressed the rumours about her opting for surrogacy, "I'm absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant."
"I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were in my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself". The 37-year-old’s post also placed a strong emphasis on the necessity for privacy. , "I was and will always be extremely guarded about my personal life, my family. My friends' circle."
Chinmayi also announced that she and her husband Rahul Ravindran would not be posting any of their twins' photos on social media, for at least a while. "Photos of our kids won't be on our socials either for a long while," she said.
The singer tied the knot with actor Rahul Ravindran in 2014. Chinmayi has sang hundreds of songs including Bollywood films ‘Guru’ and ‘Chennai Express’ and Tamil films ‘Kannathil Muthamittal’ and ‘Mariyan’ and many more.