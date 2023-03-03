Indian film director AR Murugadoss on Friday announced the official release date of his upcoming film ‘August 16, 1947’.
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a new poster of the film which he captioned, “AR MURUGADOSS ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF PAN-INDIA FILM ‘AUGUST 16, 1947’... 7 April 2023 is the release date of #ARMurugadoss’ PAN-#India film #August161947... Will release in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada, #Hindi, #Malayalam and #English... #NewPoster...”
The period action film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.
Helmed by Murugadoss, the film stars Tamil actor Gautham Karthik and debutant actress Revathy in the lead.
In the new poster, actor Karthik, son of yesteryear Tamil actor Karthik Muthuraman, can be seen donning traditional dhoti attire and holding a fire torch in his hand with a group of people standing behind him.
Last year, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.
AR Murugadoss is known for his films in Tamil and Hindi, including ‘Dheena’, ‘Ramana’, ‘Ghajini’, ‘Thupakki’, ‘Akira’, ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Darbar’.