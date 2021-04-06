Indian actor Vijay riding a bicycle to a polling booth in Chennai. Image Credit: twitter.com/ANI

It’s an entrance that would rival the opening scene in any star-studded film marking the entry of a lead hero.

South Indian superstar Vijay, fondly called ‘Thalapathy’ by his fans, made such a grand entry when he decided to go cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu Elections.

Actor Vijay. Image Credit: IMDB

Ditching a fancy car to reach the voting booth, Vijay left his house on a bicycle and triggered a fan frenzy on Chennai’s busy roads. His move to ride in a bicycle has been hailed by a large section of his fans who believe that the ‘Masters’ hero was making a strong political statement against the rising fuel prices.

In several videos doing the rounds, Vijay can be seen riding his bicycle confidently in a green shirt and pants, along with a mask on his face. His employees and fans surround him as he rides nonchalantly. While he was able to reach the booth without any event, Vijay had to return on a two-wheeler motorbike due to the fan frenzy and crowd.

According to reports, the large crowds made it impossible for him to take his cycle back home.

His dramatic entry on a bicycle has also given birth to hashtags on social media including ‘petrol diesel hike’.

But in a report on The News Minute, Vijay’s team slammed reports that the star was making a political statement.

“There is only one reason why Thalapathy Vijay came by cycle to cast his vote. The booth is in the street behind his house. It’s a narrow street, and it would be difficult to take the car there. There is no other reason for it,” said Vijay’s team.

Vijay was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s blockbuster ‘Master’.

