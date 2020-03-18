The ‘Arjun Reddy’ star, who is set to make his Bollywood debut, beat Ram Charan

Vijay Deverakonda Image Credit: IANS

‘Arjun Reddy’ star Vijay Deverakonda has been named as Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Man 2019, leaving behind several other Telugu superstars including Prabhas and Ram Charan.

Deverakonda won the title based on fan voting that took place over the past 12 months. An internal jury also contributed to the result.

Ram Charan Image Credit: IANS

This is the second time in a row that Deverakonda has won the title, with Ram Charan finishing in second place.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda Image Credit: Twitter

Apart from starring in the blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’, Deverakonda has been a part of hits like ‘Mahanati’ and ‘Dear Comrade’.