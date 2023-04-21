Actor Ram Charan is back in news with his latest video on Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel, registering massive views. Titled ‘RRR Star Ram Charan Gets Ready for the Oscars’, the video has garnered over 6.5 million views and counting, making it the most viewed video on the channel to date.
The video captures Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela in the moments leading up to one of the most special days of of their lives, the Oscars, where his film won an award for the famous and viral song ‘Nattu Nattu’.
The video starts with a heartwarming snippet of Charan spraying hair spray on Kamineni Konidela in her room, setting the tone for the rest of the video, which is filled with glimpses of their private life. This is followed by a tour of their hotel room, where he shows off his little religious set up. As he gets ready and suits up, his charm is on full display.
Meanwhile, Kamineni Konidela is seen getting draped in an elegant saree and doing her hair and makeup. The two then come out of their respective rooms, looking red carpet-ready. They bow down and seek blessings in front of their personal temple set up in the hotel room before they set out for the Oscars.
The actor last month revealed in a behind-the-scenes video released by the makers of the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’, that he had a blast dancing alongside the Bollywood star and his compatriot from the Telugu film industry, Venkatesh Daggubati. Ram Charan makes a guest appearance in the Bollywood movie that is out in the cinemas. Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Gamechanger', a Tamil and Telugu bilingual starring Kiara Advani and directed by S Shankar.
Ram Charan and Upasana hosted their baby shower in Dubai recently, which was attended by close family friends, relatives and associates.