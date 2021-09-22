Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh for 'Rana Naidu' Image Credit: Netflix

‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati will feature in the Hindi adaptation of the hit TV series ‘Ray Donavan’, along with his superstar uncle Venkatesh. The series has been titled ‘Rana Naidu’.

Following a similar track to the American show starring Liev Schreiber, ‘Rana Naidu’ will feature Daggubati play the go-to guy in Bollywood when stars and producers have a problem. The show will stream on Netflix and will be helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma,.

Liev Schreiber starred in the original Ray Donavan Image Credit: AP

“It’s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging and new and definitely is going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon,” Daggubati said in a statement.

“I cannot wait to work with Rana (Daggubati), we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of ‘Ray Donovan’ myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it,” added Venkatesh.

“We are excited to bring the powerhouse performers and stars Rana Daggubatti and Venkatesh Daggubatti to Netflix for their first ever pairing together. The series, ‘Rana Naidu’, will be a thrilling Indian adaptation of a record breaking international show and will take the audience on a breathless ride with the dynamic duo,” said Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said.