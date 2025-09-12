GOLD/FOREX
Fraud probe launched into ‘Manjummel Boys’, Soubin Shahir’s travel request rejected

Trio booked after Siraj alleges ₹70m investment in film went unpaid

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Kerala court restricts travel for 'Manjummel Boys' producers amid fraud investigation
Kochi: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the financial fraud case linked to the Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys.

Actor Soubin Shahir, his father Babu Shahir, and co-producer Shawn Antony face allegations of swindling ₹70 million (≈$8.4m) from Aroor native Siraj Valiyathura. DCP Vinod Pillai will lead the probe, Manorama News reported.

Fresh complaint prompts action

The SIT was set up after Siraj filed a fresh complaint with the state DGP. In April 2024, Maradu police had booked the trio following Siraj’s allegation that he invested ₹70 million in instalments for the film’s production but was denied promised profits.

Charges and court proceedings

The case is registered under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 468 (forgery). In June, the Kerala High Court granted the accused anticipatory bail but restricted foreign travel without prior approval.

On Thursday, the High Court rejected the producers’ plea to travel abroad for an award ceremony, upholding the Magistrate Court’s earlier order. The court stressed that foreign travel could affect the investigation.

Accusations and defence

Siraj claims he was excluded from financial returns despite funding the film. The accused counter that Siraj delayed payments, disrupting production. The Kerala High Court had earlier refused to quash proceedings against them.

Soubin’s film career amid case

Despite the legal troubles, Soubin Shahir is earning critical acclaim for his performance as antagonist Dayal in the Tamil action film Coolie (2025), starring Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna. His role and energetic appearance in the hit track “Monica” have made him one of the film’s breakout stars.

kerala cinemaMalayalam cinema

