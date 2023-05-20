‘RRR’ star NT Rama Rao Junior has announced the official title of his film that was tentatively named ‘NTR30’.
The Telugu actor, who was in Los Angeles earlier this year when the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscar for best song, dropped a poster of the upcoming movie.
‘Devara’ is touted to be an action drama, and is directed by Koratala Siva, who’s previously delivered the blockbusters ‘Janatha Garage’, ‘Srimanthudu’ and ‘Acharya’.
The first look of ‘Devara’ promises an intense drama. It’s produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film — also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles — is slated to release across India on April 5, 2024. The movie also marks Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu film industry. Her mother, Sridevi Kapoor, was a star of the 1970s and 1980s and starred alongside leading actors of the day, including NT Rama Rao, NTR Jr.’s grandfather, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati.
Anirudh Ravichander, one of the leading film composers from the Tamil film industry who’s also handling the music for the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Jawan’, will set the tunes for ‘Devara’.