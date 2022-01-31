Following the legal troubles facing Dileep, the family of a deceased associate of the Malayalam actor has demanded re-investigation into his death, which was ruled an accident.

Deceased Saleesh Vettiyatil had served as an assistant director on many of Dileep’s films, and was also the owner of a mobile shop in Kerala that regularly serviced the actor’s mobile phones. Saleesh died in August 2020 when his car hit a median.

Saleesh’s brother Sivadas Vettiyatil has now filed a complaint demanding a re-investigation into his death. The Angamali Police, which received the demand, had closed the case as an accident after a probe.

Saleesh lost control of the car he was driving and there was no other passenger in the vehicle when he hit the median. However, Saleesh’s relatives have cried foul play after allegations surfaced from two film directors that the death cannot be dismissed as a mere accident and a proper probe will reveal the real truth.

The Angamali Police are now waiting for instructions from superiors to make a decision.

Dileep being escorted out of the Kerala Crime Branch office this month Image Credit: ANI

This development has come at a time when Dileep was forced to present six mobile phones before the Kerala High Court on Monday after being ordered to do so.

The direction was a part of an ongoing investigation launched by the Crime Branch in a fresh case in which the actor is alleged to have conspired to do away with the investigating officers of the actress abduction case from 2017. The court on Monday posted for an elaborate hearing tomorrow in the anticipatory bail plea moved by actor Dileep and other accused in the alleged actress abuse case.

Dileep has been in the news after a frontline South Indian heroine complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and that was reportedly filmed to blackmail her.