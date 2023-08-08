Indian actor Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday on Aug. 8, and on the occasion, the makers of his upcoming highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ dropped his look from the film, sending his fans in frenzy.
In the first part of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which released in December 2021 and became a massive blockbuster, Faasil essayed the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a cop who is set to have a major showdown with the titular character of Pushpa — Pushparaj in the second part of the film.
The poster features the actor in a bald look smoking a cigarette with swag as he dons a leather jacket rounded up with a pair of sunglasses and ear piercing. The poster has a monotone colour fill of blood red shade.
The makers captioned the photo, while wishing Fahadh Faasil, “Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the Massively talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance (sic)”.
Faasil left an indelible mark on the audiences with his performance of the antagonist in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and now with its sequel, the stage is set for an epic clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.
‘Pushpa: The Rise’ took the box office in India by storm during the third wave of the pandemic in India when the theatres were majorly shut across the Indian cities to curb the spread of the contagion.
The film managed to beat the likes of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’.
‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will see Sukumar reprising his role as the director and also stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.