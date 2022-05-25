A release date for the much anticipated South Indian film ‘Sita Ramam’ has finally been announced, a film that stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.
The romantic saga, which is being presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, will release in cinemas on August 5.
Hanu Raghavapudi is directing ‘Sita Ramam’, with the movie having a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.
In Telugu, the tag line for ‘Sita Ramam’ is ‘Yuddham tho Raasina Premakatha,’ which translates to ‘A love story in times of war.’ This indicates that the film will have a war theme.
Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Shatru, Bhoomika Chawla, Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and others also star in the film.