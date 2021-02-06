The South Indian star has also appealed for his film to release in theatres

Dhanush in Jagame Thandiram Image Credit: Supplied

Dhanush fans are demanding a theatrical release of ‘Jagame Thandiram’ after stories started circulating that the Tamil film could be headed to a streaming platform for release.

Even as the makers of the film are still hopeful that the movie could have a dual release, in cinemas and on Netflix, fans of Dhanush are using the hashtag #WeWantJTInTheatres to make their collective voices heard.

Dhanush who stars in the film, also took to Twitter earlier in the week to voice his appeal. “I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed,” tweeted Dhanush.

His tweet was also retweeted by film director Karthik Subbaraj. However, it is being claimed that the film’s producer has sold the rights to Netflix.

‘Jagame Thandiram’ also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, along with Scottish actor James Cosmo, whose acting credits include ‘Trainspotting’, ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Games of Thrones’. The film was shot in London and was scheduled to release last May but was delayed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the verdict remains to be heard for the action-thriller, Dhanush’s next film ‘Karnan’, which has been directed by Mari Selvaraj, is heading to cinemas with an April 2 theatrical release now confirmed.

Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu confirmed the news, as did Dhanush himself, who posted a thank you note to the makers through his social media.