Chiranjeevi Image Credit: IANS

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself along with his wife, saying times change but things remain the same.

Chiranjeevi shared a two-picture collage on social media. One image is from his "joyful holiday in America 1990", while the other is "'Jail' ful holiday corona 2020".

Both the images show Chiranjeevi helping his wife, Surekha, in the kitchen. In the pictures, the actor wears a dark blue t-shirt with jeans while his wife is dressed in a red saree.

"Times change..Things remain same to same. #90sNostalgia," he captioned the image.

On Instagram the image has got over 224K likes while on Twitter it received 15.3K likes and 1.8K re-tweets.