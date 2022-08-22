Several top stars cutting across film industries, including actors Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan wished Telugu mega star Chiranjeevi a very happy birthday on Monday.

Mohanlal, who was among the first to wish the actor on his birthday, tweeted: “Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always.”

Dulquer Salmaan too took to Twitter to greet Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 67th birthday.

He tweeted: “Wishing the megastar Chiranjeevigaru a very happy birthday !!!”

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wished Chiranjeevi by tweeting: “Happy birthday Chiranjeevi sir... Wishing you great health, happiness and many more successful years ahead!”

Allu Arjun, another top star from the Telugu industry, wished Chiranjeevi saying, “Many many happy returns of the day to our one and only Megastar Chiranjeevi.”

Radhika Sarathkumar, who has acted with Chiranjeevi in several films, wrote: “To my dearest Chiranjeevi happy happy birthday. May our bond be stronger, may you have all the happiness, peace and good health always.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will roll out ‘Godfather’ soon. On his birthday, the team behind the film revealed its teaser.

Taking to Twitter, director Mohan Raja tweeted: “Here’s the Teaser. Happy birthday our dear most Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. ‘GodFather’ Teaser out now. Megastar K Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan together.”

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi Image Credit: twitter.com/KChiruTweets

The teaser shows Chiranjeevi play the titular character in the film. The Godfather, we are told, disappeared for 20 years from public gaze and that he has suddenly returned, only to gain huge popularity in the next six years.

The teaser also shows Nayanthara’s character wishing that the Godfather doesn’t arrive at the place that she is in. Meanwhile, there are a bunch of baddies who want to finish off the Godfather as well.

Salman Khan, who calls himself Chiranjeevi’s younger brother in the film, says that he is ready to arrive anytime his elder brother wants him to.