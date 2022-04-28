Since its release, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has taken over the box office. The Yash-led movie has now become the third highest grossing Hindi film after ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘Dangal’.
According to boxofficecollection.in, ‘Baahubali 2’ starring Prabhas made Rs5.1 billion (Dh245 million) in Hindi while ‘Dangal’ collected Rs3.8 billion in its lifetime at the box office.
‘KGF: Chapter 2’ claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs2.5 billion benchmark.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the action entertainer has crossed the earnings of Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ and ‘Sanju’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor.
Adarsh tweeted: “#KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*... NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... (Week 2) Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ? 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi.”
The lifetime earnings of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is Rs3.3 billion, ‘PK’ has made Rs3.4 billion and ‘Sanju’ raked in Rs3.4 billion.
‘KGF: Chapter 2’ released in April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh among many others.