Actor Arvind Swamy. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Arvind Swamy, best remembered for his roles in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Roja’ and ‘Bombay’, will play the late Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the biopic ‘Thalaivi’, which casts Kangana Ranaut in the central role of the late J Jayalalithaa.

“MGR and Jayalalithaa starred in 28 box office hits between 1965 and 1973. While the makers needed a worthy actor to do justice to his role, another criterion was the artist had to be fluent in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” a source revealed, according to Bollywood Hungama.

“Arvind satisfied both criteria. The unit will kick off the shoot for ‘Thalaivi’ with Kangana from the first week of November in Mysore, and Arvind will join her on November 15,” the source added.

‘Thalaivi’ is a multilingual film scheduled to go into production after Diwali and an early schedule of shoot is slated to happen near Mysore in Karnataka.

Ranaut has been totally immersed in the preparations for her role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Recently, photographs doing the rounds of social media showed how the actress was meticulously undergoing prosthetic preparations.