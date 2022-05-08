Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna who shot to fame with ‘Arjun Reddy’, has revealed that he will tie the knot soon.
The actor posted a photo of himself and his fiancee Bindu on social media, prompting several fans to send supportive comments on the post.
Before the pandemic, Ramakrishna, who made a name for himself in Tollywood with multiple blockbusters, had planned to marry his lady love.
Bindu is a software developer, and the couple had previously planned a simple registered wedding.
Bindu was a big fan of Ramakrishna’s work, he previously revealed. At a gathering, the couple initially met. When Bindu offered him a ride back home because he couldn’t locate one, the two connected.
“I thought that was a pretty thoughtful gesture on the part of a stranger. As we opened up on the ride, our relationship began,” he said earlier. “We have a lot in common, whether it’s personality or professional attributes.”
Apart from ‘Arjun Reddy’, Ramakrishna has a couple of big movies included in his biography, while his recent appearance in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster pan-India movie ‘RRR’ grabbed him more appreciation.