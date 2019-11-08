The murder mystery also features R Madhavan in the lead

Anushka Shetty turned 38 on November 7, and celebrated by releasing a teaser of her upcoming multilingual thriller ‘Nishabdam’ for fans. The film co-stars R Madhavan.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, ‘Nishabdam’ stars Shetty as an artist with a speech impediment whose romantic getaway with her husband turns into a nightmare when she becomes a witness to murder.

The teaser, which doesn’t feature any dialogues, projects all the key characters of the film as prime suspects in the case.

‘Nishabdam’ has been entirely shot in Seattle. The film, which has been produced by Kona Venkat, features Anjali in the role of a crime agent in Seattle Police Department. The supporting cast includes Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and Subbaraju.