Actor Ajith Kumar. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor have once again teamed up for the upcoming film titled ‘AK60’.

Kapoor took to Twitter on Monday evening to make the announcement.

“A big thank you to the entire unit of ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ for working towards the August 8 release. Happy to announce that our next ‘AK60’ with Ajith Kumar, H. Vinoth and Zee Studios will start with Pooja end August 2019,” he tweeted.

‘AK60’ is directed by H Vinoth. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

This is the second time Kumar has teamed up with Kapoor, husband of late veteran actor Sridevi.

The two have previously collaborated for ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, the Tamil remake of the courtroom drama ‘Pink’.