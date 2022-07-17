Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has earned accolades for dance in the ‘Oo Antava’ number in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is reported to be returning with another grooving number in ‘Yashoda’.
According to sources, the makers are filming the song in Hyderabad on lavishly constructed sets. The song is billed as being even more catchier than ‘Oo Antava’ in which Prabhu danced with abandon with Allu Arjun. An official announcement is yet to be made.
Unni Mukundan, a young Malayalam actor, is also starring in the multilingual ‘Yashoda’, a sci-fi thriller being produced by Krishna Prasadsi Valenka’s Sridevi Movies banner. Prabhu plays the titular character in the film.
Prabhu garnered pan-India acclaim for her outstanding performance in Raj and DK’s Hindi web series ‘The Family Man 2’, led by Manoj Bajpayee. With ‘Yashoda’, she is said to be consolidating her fan base.