A week after getting anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court, actor Dileep filed a petition on Monday to quash the First Information Report or FIR in the case; and if that’s not possible, have the case referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In his petition, the Malayalam actor said there is no shred of evidence against him in the fresh case that was registered in the last week of December where he was accused of conspiring to ‘do away’ with the police officers who were investigating the actress abduction case from 2017 that names Dileep as one of the perpetrators.

According to Dileep petition, the new case is the outcome of a conspiracy between the investigating officer in the actress abduction case Byju Paulose and director Balachandrakumar who allegedly worked together with the full knowledge of director general of Police B. Sandhya and Crime Branch chief S. Sreejith.

In his petition, Dileep further stated that he was a victim of the conspiracy and there is no evidence against him.

Following the revelations in December of last year, the Kerala Crime Branch registered a new case and sought the custodial interrogation of the actor, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend Byju Chengamanad, but last month the court asked all of them to present themselves before the probe team for three days.

The probe team questioned them from morning till evening for 33 hours and after a number of hearings, Dileep and his aides were granted bail last week.

All through the trial in the anticipatory bail plea hearing, the prosecution tried but failed to get the actor and his aides in custody.

Dileep’s legal troubles began in 2017 when a frontline South Indian actress complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being a conspirator in the case and arrested.

According to the prosecution, Dileep, who is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail in 2017, had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.