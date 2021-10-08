Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a post on social media slamming society for setting different standards for men and women.
The South Indian star quoted author Farida D on her Instagram Story days after her split from husband Naga Chaitanya.
The quote read: “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. - Farida D.”
Earlier, the actress also posted her first picture on social media since her and Chaitanya’s statement about their separation.
On October 2, Prabhu had written an Instagram that she and Chaitanya had decided to break up.
She wrote: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.
“We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”