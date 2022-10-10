Actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar is the latest celebrity to be bestowed the UAE golden visa.
The actress took to her social media to share the good new.
“And here I come with my Golden gift from the UAE government. Sorry for picking it up after a long time. Humbled and thank you ... And a big thanks to ECH and Iqbal Macroni for initiating and making this happen. Thanks to everyone at ECH, Dubai #GoldenGirl”,” she wrote on her Instagram.
Khusbu joins a long list of Indian stars who have been granted the golden visa. Prior to her, several actors including Kamal Haasan, Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan have received it.
The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years. The visa is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.