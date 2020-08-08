The groom is ‘ready’ for his big day as Indian actor Rana Daggubati ties the knot with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj today.
The couple, who have been chronicling their pre-wedding festivities on social media, are said to be following COVID-19 restrictions at the ceremony, with sanitisers, temperature checks and other precautions to be taken, as per reports.
“Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too,” Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu told Times of India.
Ahead of the wedding ceremony, a happy Daggubati took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself with his paternal uncle, film actor-producer Venkatesh and Suresh Babu, with a caption that simply said: “Ready!!”
Best known for starring in the ‘Baahubali’ films, Daggubati went public with his relationship with Bajaj on May 12 with a picture, followed by making things official later that month with their engagement.
The pre-wedding ceremonies have already created a buzz of social media with the henna ceremony seeing Bajaj dressed in a stunning pink lehenga (traditional Indian attire), which was followed by the Haldi ceremony the following day, where the bride wore yellow.
Celebrities were also part of the celebrations with actress Samantha Akkineni, who is married to Daggubati’s cousin, Naga Chaitanya, also in attendance.