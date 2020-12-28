Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s New Year plans include bed rest with doctors from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad giving the actor strict instructions to put his feet up in the coming days as he recovers.
Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on Christmas Day after reports of fluctuations in his blood pressure. After spending two days being cared for by doctors, he was discharged on December 27 and left for Chennai shortly after, where he lives.
In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the doctors have advised him complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure, taking his well into the New Year.
The 70-year-old actor was also advised to undertake minimal physical activity and to avoid stress.
He has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19, the hospital added.
The actor was shooting for Tamil film ‘Annaatthe’in Hyderabad for the last 10 days.
A couple of people on the film sets had tested positive for COVID-19. Rajinikanth was tested on December 22 for the coronavirus but was found negative. Since then, he had isolated himself and was being monitored closely.
The actor turned 70 on December 12 and announced his leap into politics as well.