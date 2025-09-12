Actor Raghava Lawrence converts his home into a free school for children

Taking to his X timeline to announce the news, the actor, who posted a video clip of him making the announcement, also wrote, "I’m so delighted to share some exciting news with you all. My movie Kanchana 4 has officially begun rolling and it’s been coming out really well. As many of you know, every time I receive an advance for my films, I begin a new social initiative close to my heart. This time, I’m truly happy to announce that I’ll be transforming my very first home into a free education school for children."