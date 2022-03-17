A week after the Kerala High Court dismissed actor Dileep’s plea seeking suspension of further inquiry by the Crime Branch police into the 2017 actress abduction case, his petition to stay the probe in the case was nixed by the court on Thursday.

However, the court agreed to hear the actor’s arguments, but asked him to wait till the court reopens after the summer break.

The court, however, granted permission to the police probe team to carry on with its investigation, leaving the actor perplexed as all his efforts to thwart the probe in the case has failed.

Incidentally, the court early this month had asked the police probe team to submit its report on or before April 15.

Dileep at the Kerala Crime Branch. Image Credit: ANI

On February 14, he filed a petition to quash the FIR in the case and now on two occasions the actor has suffered a jolt. It came exactly a week after the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Dileep in the fresh case registered against him by the crime branch following disclosures by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he would eliminate police officials who had investigated the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is presently out on bail.

The actor’s counsel have been arguing that the fresh disclosure was cooked up by the prosecution to book the actor and to fabricate evidence against him after the probe agency failed to find any concrete evidence against Dileep in the abduction case.

It was the probe official Baiju Paulose who had hired Balachandrakumar to come out with false stories after he realised that the trial in the case before the Sessions Judge was not proceeding in his favour, he argued.

A frontline south Indian heroine had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.