A day after the Kerala High Court directed the police not to arrest him till June 2, actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is accused of rape by an actress and had slipped out of the country, returned to India on Wednesday.

At the exit gate of the Kochi airport, the actor-producer told waiting media that he will fully cooperate with the police.

“I have full faith in the judiciary, the truth will come out. I wish to thank my family and friends for standing by me,” Babu said before driving away.

Vijay Babu lands in Kochi Image Credit: ANI

Babu, according to sources, headed out to meet his family.

Later, he will have to present himself before the police, as per the interim order on his anticipatory bail plea which was heard by the High Court on Tuesday. The order said that he should not be arrested till Thursday, when the petition will be disposed off.

Rebuking the police and the prosecution, the court said that he might be a star for others, but for the court, he is an ordinary person. The police, it added, is trying to stage a drama for the media by arresting him as soon as he arrives in Kochi.

The Kerala Police has been trying its best to bring back Babu, who slipped out of the country last month.

Vijay Babu Image Credit: Instagram/VijayBabu

The actor-producer was on the run after the actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him several times in a flat in Kochi.

She has also accused him of giving her intoxicants before sexually abusing her.

As the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the “real victim” in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant whom he also named.

The police, apart from the initial complaint, have registered a second case against him for disclosing the name of the complainant.