Shah Rukh Khan gives influencer 48 hours to remove viral reel
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly sent a legal notice to a social media influencer over an Instagram reel his team calls defamatory.
The influencer, Suvigya Sharma, is accused of making a "mischievous, misleading and defamatory" claim about the actor's recent appearance at an event hosted by spiritual leader Sadhguru, according to a Times of India report.
The reel went viral. It featured footage of Khan in conversation with other guests at the event. In his post, Sharma claimed the actor had been asked to "remain silent" during the interaction, the report said.
Khan's legal representatives reportedly disagree. In a notice dated November 23, they allege the caption was meant to distort the context of the exchange and damage the actor's image and reputation.
Defamation law cited
The notice invokes Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with defamation. According to the Times of India report, it describes the allegations as entirely baseless and false. It also states that people cannot circulate false and damaging statements about public figures without substantiated evidence.
Putting such content out without proof, the notice adds, could adversely affect the actor's public image.
Five demands, 48 hours
Sharma has reportedly been given 48 hours to comply with five demands and provide written confirmation that he has done so. As described by Times of India, these include removing the Instagram reel immediately, not sharing or circulating the claim any further, and deleting or correcting the captions and statements linked to the video.
The notice also reportedly tells the influencer to preserve the original footage and all records related to the publication of the content.
A question of context
At the centre of the dispute is a short clip and the words attached to it. Videos like this spread quickly, and a caption can shape how viewers read a moment that may have lasted only seconds. Khan's team appears to be arguing that the footage is not the issue; the claim built around it is.
Legal notices of this kind are usually a first step. They can end quietly once a post comes down, or they can lead to a formal complaint. Which way this goes will likely depend on how Sharma replies within the 48-hour window.
Film release ahead
The row comes as Khan prepares for the release of his action film King, slated for a Christmas release. The film marks the first time he shares screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.