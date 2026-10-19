GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Selena Gomez urges fans to quit vaping, reveals nicotine changed her voice forever: 'Not worth it'

The singer explained that the attempt to 'quit' nicotine was 'really hard'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Selena Gomez has always been candid about her health struggles.
Selena Gomez has always been candid about her health struggles.
AFP-MONICA SCHIPPER

Selena Gomez has a message for anyone reaching for a vape: Don’t.

The 34-year-old singer and actress used her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 18, to speak about the damage she says nicotine did to her voice. She did not spare herself. “I vaped nicotine a lot,” she told followers, adding, “I’m not going to be able to change my voice.”

The warning was aimed squarely at her fans. “Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or if you’re even trying to vape, it’s just not worth it,” Gomez said.

A change she can’t undo

Gomez described the habit in blunt terms. “It’s so stupid. It changed my voice,” she repeated.

She also made light of the criticism her voice has drawn. “So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it,” she said with a laugh.

The work of quitting

Gomez was candid that giving up nicotine has not been easy, calling the process “really hard.”

“I just hope I can keep it up,” she admitted. She closed with encouragement for anyone facing a similar struggle: “If you are going through something, you can get through it too.”

Answering the questions about her voice

The post is not the first time Gomez has addressed comments about her voice. Fans have speculated for years about how her vocal tone has changed.

During an Instagram Live session last December, she responded to a fan’s question on the subject. “I’ve gotten this question a few times. The voice thing,” she said. “Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind of swells inside sometimes. That’s all.”

Open about her health

The Only Murders in the Building star has spoken publicly for years about her health, including her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnoses.

Gomez revealed in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, and had undergone chemotherapy as part of her treatment. Two years later, she underwent a kidney transplant after the condition affected her kidneys, with her close friend Francia Raísa as the donor. She has also spoken openly about her bipolar disorder diagnosis and about weight changes linked to her lupus medication.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Choosing the right air fryer goes beyond capacity and convenience, with temperature control, airflow technology and cooking versatility play an important role in everyday meal preparation.

Cosori TurboBlaze 6L: More than an air fryer?

4m read
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 first reviews: Rajinikanth brings the whistles

2m read
Qadir Mahmood wins prestigious WSHAsia Award

Qadir Mahmood wins prestigious WSHAsia Award

2m read
V is now Nothing's ambassador.

Why BTS V keeps stepping into the crowds on Instagram

2m read