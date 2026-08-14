Investors say Wondermind star failed to promote, build app for $95 million venture
Singer and actor Selena Gomez was sued on Thursday by investors who allege the Only Murders in the Building star committed fraud by failing to fulfill her responsibilities to build and promote her mental health startup, Wondermind.
The investors allege they were misled about the company's prospects and Gomez's involvement in the business. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Delaware.
According to Reuters, five investors put nearly $1.2 million into Wondermind Global in 2022.
Launched in 2021, Wondermind was designed to help users strengthen their "mental fitness." Gomez was listed as a co-founder, chief impact officer and head of marketing, according to the lawsuit.
The investors said they expected Gomez to use her huge social media following — more than 500 million followers — and celebrity profile to help build the company. Instead, they allege Gomez and other company leaders failed to deliver on promises, including developing a mobile app.
"Gomez purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it," the lawsuit said.
CNN reported that investors were allegedly told Wondermind had a $95 million valuation in 2022.
The lawsuit claims investors were led to expect partnerships with companies including JPMorgan, along with advertising deals, celebrity cover stories and a "groundbreaking" app.
"The partnerships did not exist. The initiatives never materialized. The app was never built," the investors alleged.
They also claimed Wondermind failed to meet basic obligations, including paying employees and vendors on time.
The investors claim they were unaware of the company's financial and operational troubles for about three years. According to the lawsuit, they learned about Wondermind's problems after The Cut published a report in September 2025 detailing internal disputes and relationship struggles at the company.
The lawsuit cites the report in its claims that Gomez failed to fulfill her contractual obligations, including amid what it described as "long-running personal struggles" involving her mother.
The investors also sued Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, who served as Wondermind's co-CEO, and former business partner Daniella Pierson. Gomez, Teefey and Pierson collectively owned almost 90% of the company's shares, according to the lawsuit.
The suit alleges Teefey told investors Pierson had used investor funds to help pay her New York City rent, which was approximately $60,000 a month. Pierson left Wondermind in 2023.
Pierson denied the allegations in a statement on Thursday, saying she welcomed the opportunity to present documentation and financial records that she said would establish the facts. She also said she never used investor funds for personal expenses.
Gomez, Teefey and Wondermind did not immediately respond to media requests for comment. The allegations made in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.