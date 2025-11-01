GOLD/FOREX
Former Indian actress Rupa Dutta held for gold theft. This is her second arrest in three years

She's been sent into custody until Nov 7

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
A former Indian television star, Rupa Dutta, has been placed under arrest in the state of Kolkata for stealing gold, Times of India has reported.

The publication quoted a police officer, who said the theft had occurred on October 15 in a shop in Posta.

It all began when a woman complained that her gold jewellery and cash had been stolen from her bag in Adi Bashtala Lane, Posta. Police surveyed CCTV footage that led them to the 42-year-old former star. After questioning, she was remanded near Nandaram Market in the Burrabazar PS. On October 31, she was taken to court which sent her into police custody until November 7.

Joint CP (traffic and crime) Rupesh Kumar was also quoted saying that the pickpocketing occurred between 4.15pm and 4.30pm on Oct 15. The bag had in it a 20g golden Mangalsutra, a 21g gold chain, two gold bracelets that weighed 13g and 9g. In addition, they reported that Indian Rs4,000 was also retrieved.

"CCTV footage of the place of occurrence and nearby areas was collected and analysed acting on a tip-off and technical surveillance."

This isn't the first time she has been caught for stealing. In 2022, she was caught shoplifting a book and various wallets. She had accumulated Dh75,000.

The former star is best known for Jai Maa Vaishnodev.

