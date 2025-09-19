Robo Shankar collapses on film set and dies at 46 : Tamil industry in shock

Despite intensive care, doctors confirmed he did not survive after multi-organ failure
Popular Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar, who first shot to fame through television comedy shows before making his mark in films, died on Thursday at the age of 46.
Shankar, who appeared in films such as Viswasam with Ajith Kumar and Maari alongside Dhanush, is survived by his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja. He had been admitted to a private hospital on Monday after collapsing on a film set and was undergoing treatment for jaundice and multi-organ failure. Despite intensive care, doctors confirmed that he did not survive.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled his death, recalling Shankar’s ability to entertain audiences through both cinema and television. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also expressed grief, while actor-politician Kamal Haasan was among the first to pay tribute on social media.
Shankar began his career as a mimicry artist, winning audiences with his impressions of stars like Vijayakanth and Sivaji Ganesan. His robotic mimicry earned him the nickname ‘Robo’. He later transitioned into films, sharing screen space with A-listers including Vijay Sethupathi in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, while also anchoring TV shows.
His daughter Indraja followed in his footsteps, debuting in Atlee’s 2019 film Bigil starring Vijay.
