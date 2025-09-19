For Karol, who spent years being Disney darling, Teresa is a bold step into messier waters
Dubai: When Almost Paradise (Casi el Paraíso) lands in UAE cinemas this weekend, it’s not just another international release—it’s a cultural detour. Forget the usual Hollywood spectacle or Bollywood musical extravaganza; this one comes straight from Mexico, with a storyline that mixes romance, aristocracy, and a scam big enough to make Tinder Swindler look tame. The man behind it, director Edgar San Juan, calls it “a crazy ride.”
He’s not wrong. The film, based on a classic Mexican novel, follows Teresa—played by Karol Sevilla, once Disney’s golden girl of Soy Luna—as she prepares for the grandest wedding in Mexican history to Italian aristocrat Hugo Conti. But spoiler alert: Hugo isn’t an aristocrat at all. He’s a polished conman, the son of a prostitute, and the plot unravels faster than you can say “left at the altar.”
For Karol, who has spent years being everyone’s perfect Disney darling, Teresa is a bold step into messier, more dangerous waters.
“It’s very easy to fall into a lie from somebody behind an app or a screen,” she says. “Tinder, Bumble, social media… people can pretend to be someone else. It was important for me to play Teresa in a way that speaks to young women today, so they don’t fall into the traps of people trying to steal their souls.”
San Juan was always going to give women the spotlight.
“In Mexico, as everywhere, women deserve empowering portrayals,” he insists.
“It was essential to show a character who is strong, beautiful, and intelligent.” With Sevilla, Esmeralda Pimentel, Katie Barberi, and Juridia del Valle in the cast, he’s practically built a cinematic sorority.
The duo are still pinching themselves about premiering in the UAE.
“It’s an honour to bring a Mexican film here,” San Juan says. Local distributor Film Master got this show on the UAE road.
“It’s a bridge of cultures. To carry our flag into another country is a privilege.” Sevilla beams: “We never dreamed of this, and it’s happening. It feels incredible—like living a dream.”
They’re not just saying the right things either. They’ve been playing tourist, swooning over the Burj Khalifa and Dubai’s futuristic skyline. “Everything here is designed with taste and practicality,” San Juan gushes, sounding like a man who wouldn’t mind swapping Acapulco for Al Barsha.
But don’t assume they’re here to make a financial killing. “The most important thing isn’t selling tickets,” San Juan shrugs.
“It’s sharing a story we love with audiences from the Arab world. If it resonates here, that’s what matters.”
If you ask Sevilla, part of the thrill is also correcting Hollywood’s lazy clichés about Mexicans. “We are not what Hollywood shows,” she says firmly. “Mexican women are powerful, and we can achieve anything we want. My audience is young, and I want to grow with them—share my mistakes so they don’t repeat them and take better decisions. That’s my mission.”
It helps that 17 million fans hang on her every Instagram story. But San Juan swears her follower count wasn’t part of the casting brief.
“When Karol auditioned, I had no idea she had such a fan army. What struck me was her acting. She was a hurricane. That’s why I cast her.”
Let’s not sugarcoat it: shaking off the Disney halo isn’t easy. Sevilla was 15 when Soy Luna turned her into a global teen idol. Now in her early 20s, she’s making it clear she won’t be boxed in forever. “The most difficult part was leaving behind that image,” she admits. “In Disney, everything is perfect. Here, everything is complicated, more wild, more erotic in a way. It was like swimming into a sea with rough tides.”
Nervous about stepping onto a set with seasoned actors, she found herself embraced by the ensemble. “They made me feel part of the team,” she says. “And Edgar guided me into creating Teresa, a character who is complex and layered.”
San Juan nods approvingly. “She was hungry for cinema. She wasn’t afraid to step out of her comfort zone and take risks. That’s why I wanted her.”
Behind the glamour, Almost Paradise was no walk in the park. “This was one of the most expensive films ever made in Mexico,” San Juan says. “We shot across two countries, in three languages—Spanish, Italian, and English—and now it’s subtitled in Arabic. Funding was the hardest part. We had to secure public funds from Mexico and Italy, plus support from Cinépolis and NBC Universal Telemundo. Without them, it wouldn’t have been possible.”
Still, the struggle seems worth it. The film became a hit in Mexico, and San Juan insists that success came down to chemistry. “We became family,” he says. “Everyone who worked on the film still loves each other. That’s why it worked.”
So what matters more: glowing reviews or packed theatres? Sevilla doesn’t hesitate. “Critical success,” she says. “Even bad reviews are useful—they teach you something. I’d rather learn from that than chase money.”
San Juan plays the pragmatist. “For me, cinema is an industrial art. You make films for people, not for yourself. Yes, I care about critics, but good reviews usually mean more people watch. So in the end, they’re linked.”
Both are quick to credit the Mexican filmmakers who’ve paved the way internationally. “Alfonso Cuarón is a genius,” San Juan says. “His films capture grief, closure, complex emotions, and strong female characters. He’s one of Mexico’s greatest artists.”
And while neither is claiming Cuarón-level status yet, they are carving out their own path. Sevilla is reinventing herself from teen icon to serious actress, and San Juan is determined to make Mexican cinema bigger, bolder, and more global.
As our conversation winds down, Sevilla flashes the same megawatt smile that once sold roller-skating Disney fantasies to millions of kids. Only now, she’s older, wiser, and a little braver. “I’m proud to be a Disney darling turned adult actress, taking risks and growing with my audience,” she says. San Juan grins beside her. “We hope Almost Paradise is paradise for your viewers.”
