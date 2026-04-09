How an escapist Italian love story helped Regé-Jean Page drop the cynicism
Dubai: There’s a refreshing lack of cynicism when Regé-Jean Page talks about his love for a good romantic comedy and and that’s exactly what drew him to it You, Me & Tuscany, out in UAE cinemas today on April 9.
“My initial reaction was relief at reading a romantic comedy that cared about the romance,” he says in a supplied interview.
“I had been craving movies that allow themselves to actually believe in love," added Rege.
It’s a telling entry point into a film that leans unapologetically into feeling — into the idea that love, risk and a little bit of chaos can coexist beautifully. For Page, it wasn’t just about playing Michael, the dependable son holding his Italian family together, but about stepping into a story that invites audiences to dream again.
“It lets the audience go on a journey to a place where you really want to be,” he adds, describing a film that feels as escapist as it is sincere.
At the heart of the film is the relationship between Michael and Anna — messy, unexpected and complicated by the fact that she is supposed to be marrying his brother.
“What’s special about Michael and Anna’s relationship is that they perceive each other in ways that no one else does,” Page explains. “They can spot this in each other but not in themselves.”
That emotional blind spot is what drives the story forward. Michael is the one who stayed back — running the family restaurant, managing the vineyard, putting everyone else first. Anna, on the other hand, is figuring things out as she goes, quite literally blagging her way from New York to Italy.
“Figuring out who they are is what brings them together,” he says.
And when feelings inevitably get complicated?
“He is not happy about it, mostly because he kind of wishes she were engaged to him.”
In an era of ironic love stories, Page believes this film stands out for its sincerity.
“One of the rare joys of this movie is that it allows you to follow your heart and your dreams,” he says. “It shows you what's possible when you are brave enough to step into the whole of yourself.”
It’s a story that uses travel, food and family as metaphors but ultimately circles back to one thing.
“The answer is: love.”
Working opposite Halle Bailey was, by Page’s own admission, both effortless and intimidating.
“There’s not a moment you do not want to hug her and protect her; so, you root for her immediately,” he says.
But one moment pushed him out of his comfort zone.
“Having to sing directly to Halle at a close distance has been one of the most terrifying experiences of my life,” he admits. “But also one of the most rewarding.”
Off-camera, music became their shared language.
“Halle is a human jukebox… I would ask her, ‘What’s on the jukebox today?’ And then we would sing a little something together.”
The film’s premise leans fully into rom-com chaos.
Anna breaks into a stranger’s home in Italy, gets caught by his family, and talks her way out of trouble by claiming she’s engaged to him — a lie that spirals quickly.
“This does not go well… and the police turn up,” Page says, summing it up with understatement.
Naturally, things only get more complicated from there.
Among the film’s most memorable sequences is a traditional barrel race between the brothers — one that was as intense to shoot as it looks on screen.
“It was one of the hottest days on Earth… and we decided to run around and roll barrels up and down hills,” Page recalls. “It was also one of the most fun days we had on set.”
The physicality of the sequence required training and teamwork.
“They're heavy and dangerous and it requires a lot of teamwork.”
And then there’s the setting itself.
“With the rows of vines and acres of greenery, it almost doesn’t look real,” he says.
“It allows you to really lean into the romance.”
The film’s emotional warmth extends to its ensemble cast.
Isabella Ferrari, who plays Michael’s mother, brought that warmth off-screen too.
“She embraced me as a son almost immediately,” Page says, noting how that generosity carries into the film.
Meanwhile, Paolo Sassanelli brings quiet authority as the family patriarch.
“He walks onto set with such a presence… there was this reassurance whenever he was on set.”
And then there’s Stefania Casini as Nonna.
“With a look or a twitch of her eye, Stefania tells stories pages long.”
Director Kat Coiro set the tone for collaboration and spontaneity.
“She is open to ideas… the second you engage with that, you are playing a fun game all day.”
Producer Will Packer, Page adds, brought both reassurance and humour to the process.
For Page, it comes down to one simple thing: belief.
“A great rom-com needs to make you believe in love and people, having you leave cynicism at the door,” he says.
And maybe, just maybe, make you wonder:
“What if I was brave enough to go out and fly to the other side of the world, live my dreams and find the perfect partner?”
With You, Me & Tuscany, that possibility feels closer than usual.