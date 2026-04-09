It’s a telling entry point into a film that leans unapologetically into feeling — into the idea that love, risk and a little bit of chaos can coexist beautifully. For Page, it wasn’t just about playing Michael, the dependable son holding his Italian family together, but about stepping into a story that invites audiences to dream again.

“What’s special about Michael and Anna’s relationship is that they perceive each other in ways that no one else does,” Page explains. “They can spot this in each other but not in themselves.”

“One of the rare joys of this movie is that it allows you to follow your heart and your dreams,” he says. “It shows you what's possible when you are brave enough to step into the whole of yourself.”

That emotional blind spot is what drives the story forward. Michael is the one who stayed back — running the family restaurant, managing the vineyard, putting everyone else first. Anna, on the other hand, is figuring things out as she goes, quite literally blagging her way from New York to Italy.

“It was one of the hottest days on Earth… and we decided to run around and roll barrels up and down hills,” Page recalls. “It was also one of the most fun days we had on set.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.