The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has banned Ranveer Singh
A long-running industry standoff around Don 3 has taken a decisive turn, with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh now facing a ban imposed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
Reported by several prominent Indian outlets, including Hindustan Times, the decision, announced on Monday evening, arrives amid an escalating dispute tied to filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and Singh’s abrupt exit from the high-profile project.
According to an India Today report, FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following Farhan Akhtar’s intervention in the ongoing Don 3 dispute. The decision, taken after a meeting on Monday, instructs members of the film industry to refrain from collaborating with the actor after his exit from the project.
The development comes after the filmmaker reportedly escalated the matter by filing a legal case against Ranveer and bringing the complaint before FWICE, triggering the industry body’s intervention.
The controversy traces back over five months, when Ranveer Singh unexpectedly walked out of Don 3, a film he had been signed on to headline for several years. His departure in December 2025, according to him, was driven by script changes.
The timing of the exit added further attention to the fallout, coming just days after the box office success of his film Dhurandhar, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller released in cinemas on December 5, 2025.
While Singh has remained silent publicly on the matter, the production house behind Don 3, Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, later alleged that the actor’s exit had caused significant financial and scheduling disruption during pre-production. The banner also claimed Singh had repeatedly delayed the project due to scheduling conflicts before eventually stepping away. On that basis, Excel Entertainment reportedly sought compensation of Rs 40 crore from the actor.
The matter escalated further after Farhan Akhtar approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees through its affiliated body, the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), of which he is a member.
According to an official statement from FWICE, the complaint and surrounding circumstances were reviewed, and the federation is now set to deliver its decision publicly.
“During the press conference, FWICE will officially address the matter and communicate its stand and decision after examining the complaint and the related circumstances,” the statement said, as quoted by Indian Express.
While Ranveer Singh has not publicly addressed the dispute, Farhan Akhtar spoke about the situation last month in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, reflecting more broadly on the unpredictability of filmmaking and production setbacks.
“What I’ve learnt is expect the unexpected. You can’t take anything for granted until it’s on film,” he said.
He further added, “You realise at some point, there’ll be a period that would come that would be a bit challenging. You’ve had it good. It’s okay, just take it in your stride,” acknowledging the inevitable hurdles that come with large-scale film projects.
Farhan also admitted, with a lighter tone, that such production roadblocks sometimes make him reconsider his dual responsibilities in the industry.
“Sometimes, when roadblocks happen, I feel I should just go back to acting. I wouldn’t have to deal with all this stuff,” he said, while also referencing the prolonged delays surrounding Jee Le Zaraa, the road movie announced years ago featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.
He added, “And the synergy with whoever’s going to eventually come in and play those parts is going to be right for the film.”