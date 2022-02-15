Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident near Delhi on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actor was active in the farmers' protest against the three now repealed Central farm laws in India.
The accident took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that bypasses the national capital. Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bathinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling rammed into a trailer truck at 9.30 pm, the police said. His woman co-driver escaped in the accident.
Sidhu was declared dead when brought to the Kharkhoda hospital in Haryana's Sonipat district.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has extended his condolences over the actor's demise. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise renowned actor and social activist Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans.”
For those unaware, Deep Sidhu’s name had popped during the violence that occurred at the Red Fort amid the farmers' tractor rally. He got arrested in February last year and was granted bail in April, 2021. Other Punjabi celebrities including Ammy Virk, Ranjit Bawa, and others mourned his sudden and unfortunate death.
Taking to Twitter, Ammy Virk wrote, “Waheguru Waheguru Waheguru. Last weak phone aaya c veere da v apa film plan kariye... main kea veere jaldi milda tuhanu, main aje punjab to bahar aaan... mil eee ni hoya yar... hikkk daaaaaah ke naaal khada c veeer mere ...Waheguru charna ch niwaas bakhshan.” Ranjit Bawa shared a photo with the late actor to express his sadness and wrote, “RIP Deep Sidhu veer.”
On January 26 last year, Sidhu was seen amid the crowd that reached the iconic Red Fort by violating the planned route of the proposed farmers' tractor march and was accused of provoking the protesters to instal a Nishan Sahib, a symbol of Sikh religion, on its ramparts.
Belonging to Muktsar's Udekaran village in Punjab, Sidhu's family had left the village in the 80s. His father was an advocate who practised at Gidderbaha.