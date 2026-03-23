The practical effects in Project Hail Mary are already being recognised as one of the film’s standout achievements. According to Variety, after attending a screening, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro praised the production, saying the extensive use of practical sets, puppetry and physical effects was inspiring to witness. "What Phil and Chris did here, the amount of practical sets and effects and puppets is just so beautiful to see, so inspiring to hold it’s a goal and aspiration and a commitment. Specially now so much now.” He said.