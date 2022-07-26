Pakistani talent Asim Azhar will be in Dubai this week to promote his latest single ‘Habibi’.
He’s likely to be in the UAE for two days to talk up his hit single and will be interacting with the local press to talk about his latest project.
'Habibi' has become quite the rage. In just two days of its release on July 11, his feel-good song on love and heartbreak crossed 1.6 million YouTube views.
Azhar is a singer, musician, and actor. He started his career as a singer on YouTube, covering contemporary Western songs before he began singing original compositions.
‘Habibi’ is fast gaining popularity among his fan base and is likely to become a popular track in the coming weeks.