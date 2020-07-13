Pakistan’s highest-grossing animated feature film ‘The Donkey King’ has since its release in 2018 won several laurels from international arenas.
The film made history when it grossed PKR 250 million at the domestic box office, but no one knew it would turn into a ‘phenomenon’ till its dubbed versions found their way into cinemas in a number of countries around the world, including Spain, Korea, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine. Now, it is all set for a release on Amazon Prime Video, dubbed in English, for UK and US audiences.
The film, which follows the story of Mangu, the donkey who becomes a king by chance, is directed by Aziz Jindani and produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios.
The original Urdu version of the film stars Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh as voice actors. The film has already had its television premiere back home which is reported to have smashed viewership records in Pakistan.